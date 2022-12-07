‘Stop arming Russia or face consequences’: Ukraine to Iran

Ukraine is closely following Iran’s “every step” in the matter of military-technical cooperation with Russia…reports Asian Lite News

Kiev, Dec 7 (IANS) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has warned Iran of “consequences” over supplying arms to Russia.

“Our signal to them (the Iranian side) was very clear: first, either you stop or you will face a set of the most severe consequences. Second, no matter what benefits you have from cooperation with Russia in the supply of drones or other weapons, the negative consequences for you will outweigh any benefits,” Kuleba said at an online briefing.

Ukraine is closely following Iran’s “every step” in the matter of military-technical cooperation with Russia, Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.

In October, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Iran of sending combat drones to Russia for use in its ongoing war against Kiev.

Last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the country had given “a limited number” of drones to Russia months before the start of the war.

ALSO READ: India reiterates mediation offer in Ukraine crisis

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]