UAE arrests Gupta brothers over money laundering

The UAE Ministry of Justice has confirmed the arrest of Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta by the Dubai Police, pursuant to an international Red Notice request issued by Interpol…reports Asian Lite News

The suspects were arrested on 2nd June, 2022, in accordance with the two agreements in extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters between the UAE and the Republic of South Africa, state media WAM reported.

Both agreements were signed on 25th September, 2019 and entered into force on 10th July, 2021.

Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, said, “The UAE does not rest in preventing international financial crime. The arrest of Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta, two individuals wanted by South Africa and pursuant to Interpol’s international Red Notice request, is the latest example of our commitment and sustained efforts to combat illicit finance.

“I am thankful to the UAE authorities who have led this case with expert skill and compiled the requisite evidence to make the arrests possible. The arrests send a clear statement of the UAE’s proactive efforts to work in close collaboration with its international partners and organisations. This is clearly reflected in the response to the Interpol request for Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta, as well as the UAE’s extradition and legal assistance agreements with South Africa, which came into force in July 2021.

“The UAE Ministry of Justice, alongside all competent UAE authorities, is determined to prevent financial crime in all its forms to protect the UAE and uphold the integrity of the global financial system as a top national and international priority.”

The case involved close coordination between the UAE authorities to make the arrests, including the Dubai Police, Dubai Public Prosecution and the UAE Ministry of Justice, in line with the Red Notice issued against them by Interpol on charges of money laundering and corruption, the report added.

Together, the UAE authorities took the lead in developing strong evidence on the case before making the arrests in response to the requests issued by Interpol, which also involved close cooperation with their South African counterparts to share the relevant intelligence.

The extradition request between the authorities in the UAE and South Africa is under procedure and further information will be made available in due course, the report added.

