UAE attends first G20 Sherpa Meeting in India

As a Guest Country to the G20 process for the second year in a row, the UAE participated in the First G20 Sherpa Meeting under the Indian Presidency, held between 4th and 6th December 2022. The Meeting, which took place in Udaipur, India, was led by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and the UAE Sherpa to the G20 process.

As part of the UAE’s participation in the meeting and associated sideline discussions, Al Sayegh stressed the UAE’s commitment to contributing positively to the G20 process, with particular emphasis on the Indian Presidency priorities.

He also emphasised the key role played by the UAE as the host country of the upcoming COP28, highlighting the importance of leveraging synergies between G20 and COP28 in 2023.

During the meeting that gathered official representatives from G20 member countries, invited countries as well as international organisations, India presented the overall theme and key priorities of its G20 Presidency in 2023. The selected theme for G20 2023 is “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, with key priorities including technological transformation, energy transition, sustainable development, and inclusivity.

🎥Day 3 of 1st Sherpa meeting involved deliberations, immersive experiences and showcasing the diversity and depth of India’s performing arts. #G20India pic.twitter.com/QYyhqFXbxX — G20 India (@g20org) December 7, 2022

Meanwhile, substantive conversations on key global issues of inclusive growth, multilateralism, and women-led development, as well as 3Fs (Food, Fuel, and Fertiliser), tourism, and culture, were the highlights of the third day of the first Sherpa Meeting of India’s G20 Presidency.



Tuesday marked the conclusion of all five substantive sessions of the Sherpa meeting in Udaipur. Initiating the discussions, Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa provided an overview of India’s G20 priorities on the above subjects, across six different Working Groups on Agriculture, Trade and Investment, Employment, Anti-Corruption, Tourism, and Culture, as well as ways to strengthen cooperative efforts therein.



He emphasised the need for transformational efforts in agriculture, trade, employment, and combating corruption and economic crimes.



During discussions on the global impediments to economic growth, delegates underscored the importance of attaining resilient growth through long-term solutions and meaningful partnerships.



Kant expressed appreciation for the support extended by the delegations on the wide range of priorities set out by India.



This was followed by Session 4 which focused on the need for multilateral reforms and building institutions that are better able to capture the needs and ambitions and reflect the priorities of all regions and countries across the globe, and address the challenges of the day.



Issues pertaining to addressing disruptions and promoting security of food, fuel, and fertiliser supplies were deliberated upon. Strengthening and enhancing the mandate and resources of Multilateral Development Banks, reforming the WTO, the importance of Green Hydrogen in achieving green energy transition including for hard-to-abate sectors, and reformed multilateralism for greater peace and harmony, were some of the major areas of discussion.



Given the contemporary global socio-economic and geopolitical concerns, it was highlighted that the discussion is timely, and of great significance.



With this, the five substantive sessions held over two days of the Sherpa Meeting came to a conclusion on Tuesday.



Rounding up the fruitful deliberations of the past three days, India’s G20 Sherpa highlighted focal areas of discussion and stressed the need to reinforce collective action of the G20 nations.



The overarching theme of India’s Presidency – Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth. One Family. One Future – resonated throughout the proceedings.

