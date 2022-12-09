US climate envoy hails holding COP28 in UAE

“The UAE Leadership has taken very smart steps because they know that what’s coming out of the ground is not forever, either physically or politically,” said John Kerry…reports Asian Lite News

John Kerry, the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, hailed the decision to hold next year’s 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) in the UAE, stating that fossil fuel economies should be encouraged to lead the transition to clean energy.

“I think it’s very exciting that the UAE, an OPEC member, is going to host COP28, and it’s so important that you have an oil and gas producing nation step up and say we understand the challenge of the climate crisis,” Kerry told Reuters in an interview.

“The UAE Leadership has taken very smart steps because they know that what’s coming out of the ground is not forever, either physically or politically, and they’re looking at what the new world is going to look like. If there are going to be new forms of energy, they want to be among the providers of it, just as they are today.”

Kerry said this year’s COP27 conference, held last month in Egypt, moved the world a bit closer to the goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C above pre-industrial times.

He also praised the announcement of 30 upgraded national climate plans along with the summit’s headline agreement on “loss and damage” to help vulnerable countries reeling from climate-driven extreme weather and rising seas.

ALSO READ: UAE launches initiative to shape future economy

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]