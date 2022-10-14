‘UAE can inspire future of international sports investing’

In December, coinciding with the 2022 World Cup, Dubai will hold a major event for business leaders, investors, decision-makers and officials working in the global football industry…reports Asian Lite News

Bernard Caiazzo, President of the World Corporate Summit, said the UAE has the appropriate vision and components that will make it a source of innovation and inspiration for the future of international sports investing.

The World Corporate Summit signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Investopia, a new investment platform established by the UAE Government in September 2021, to host “The Future of Investment in Sports” in Dubai on 7th and 8th December 2022, coinciding with the 2022 World Cup.

In his statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Caiazzo said that football has become an investment activity, just like any activity where investors are seeking the best opportunities to achieve gains.

“International football has changed significantly, especially in Europe and Asia, due to the boom in sports investing,” he stressed, noting that the Metaverse, digital media and e-marketing have become key elements in the game.

Caiazzo, who has significant economic expertise and sporting knowledge, is a leading official in charge of the game in Europe and formerly at the French Football Federation. He is also one of the owners of the French club, Saint-Étienne, and has established several sporting entities in Europe.

The rapid developments in sports investing have attracted the attention of business leaders and decision-makers in professional football, which encouraged the UAE to hold the event to gather relevant officials, Caiazzo said. The signing of the MoU to host the event is due to the support of Investopia, under the patronage of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy.

“As usual, the UAE will be a key pillar for achieving future development, due to its proactive vision that has helped accomplish many successes in various sectors, including the urban development boom,” he added.

