Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has received, in his office at the Ministry of Defence, Jiří Slavík, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Matar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and several officers.

During the meeting, Al Bowardi highlighted the strong relations between the UAE and the Czech Republic in various areas, most notably their defence and military ties.

The two sides also discussed cooperation and ways of strengthening them in defence and military areas, along with a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

