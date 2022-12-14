UAE, Egypt govts launch ‘Egypt Services Centre’

The centre will adopt a smart system to provide over 30 individual government services, including civil status services, public banking service…reports Asian Lite News

The governments of the UAE and Egypt inaugurated the “Egypt Services Centre” in the Aswan Governorate, which is the first of its kind in Egypt.

The inauguration, which is part of the strategic partnership between the two countries in government modernisation, was attended by an Emirati delegation that included Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs; Mohamed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services of the UAE Government; and Mariam Khalifa Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the Arab League.

It was also attended by an Egyptian delegation that included Major General Hisham Amna, Minister of Local Development; Dr. Hala Elsaid, Minister of Planning and Economic Development; Omar Marwan, Minister of Justice; Major General Ashraf Attia, Governor of Aswan; and several senior officials from the Egyptian government.

The centre will adopt a smart system to provide over 30 individual government services, including civil status services, public banking services, documentation services, commercial registry services, industrial development services and traffic services.

