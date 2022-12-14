UAE President receives message from S. Korean President

This came as President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received, at the Qasr Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, Kim Dae-ki, Special Envoy for the Korean President, who delivered the message to His Highness…reports Asian Lite News

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received today a written message from South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol on the friendship and joint cooperation ties between the two nations, as well as the prospects for development and growth within the framework of the two countries’ privileged strategic partnership.

This came as President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received, at the Qasr Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, Kim Dae-ki, Special Envoy for the Korean President, who delivered the message to His Highness and conveyed to him the greetings of the Korean President and his wishes of continued good health and happiness to His Highness and sustained progress and development to the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

South Korean delegation visits Dubai

Dubai Customs shared their experience in developing smart customs services and digital systems with a South Korean delegation.

The meeting, held at Dubai Customs headquarters, shed light on virtual reality programmes that aid inspectors in their work and other equipment and devices used at Dubai Customs to intercept and thwart the smuggling of illegitimate and hazardous materials.

The two sides also discussed ways to further develop mutual trade cooperation.

Farida Fadhil Al Muaini, Acting Executive Director of Policies and Legislation Division, welcomed the South Korean delegation and affirmed Dubai Customs keenness to share its creative customs experience with customs authorities around the world as part of its vision to be the world’s customs leading administration supporting legitimate trade.

During the visit, the Korean delegation learned about the Post Clearance Audit System, which targets risky clearance transactions and enhances transparency in trade following the World Customs Organisation’s compliance framework.

Hussain Al Fardan, Senior Manager of Dubai Customs’ Innovation Centre, delivered a presentation on the Smart Customs Deterrence Drone, which won two renowned awards from the ideasUK this year, which are the best innovation award, and the second-best idea of the year.

Khalid Al Ali, senior manager at the Customs Training Centre, presented the Virtual Training Programme for Inspectors, which is a simulation programme that trains inspectors on the latest methods and techniques used in identifying prohibited and hazardous materials.

At the end of the meeting, the Korean officials lauded the high level that Dubai Customs reached in adopting the most advanced technologies in its operations, and its noticeable efforts in facilitating customs procedures and trade.

