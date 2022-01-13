The exercise under the slogan “Arab Gulf Security 3” will take place this month in Dammam in the Eastern Province…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE security forces have arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to participate in a joint tactical drill for the security services of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for the Arab States in the Eastern region.

The exercise under the slogan “Arab Gulf Security 3” will take place this month in Dammam in the Eastern Province, the Saudi Defence Ministry said.

Brig. Gen. Salem bin Abdullah Al-Habsi, a member of the Command and Control Committee, said the participants are prepared for the exercise, which aims to enhance coordination and field cooperation, and develop capabilities for dealing with crises and emergencies, the Arab News reported.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday that its preparations for hosting the exercise had been completed. The exercise is being held according to the decision of the GCC Ministers of Interior at their 37th meeting.

ALSO READ: UAE launches ‘Coders HQ’ to empower coding communities

The exercise also aims to strengthen the bonds of cooperation among the GCC countries in the security field and raise the level of coordination and the readiness of the security services to confront crises and emergencies in addition to addressing all threats and risks facing the Arab Gulf region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the ‘Joint Emirates Shield / 50’ military drill, launched by the Ministry of Defence on January 8th, continued on west of the Maritime Theater of the UAE.

The exercise, which will continue until January 14, is part of a series of operational drills slated for 2022 and aims to boost the combat readiness of the UAE Armed Forces’ major units.

The exercise saw simultaneous and successive large-scale air-borne transportation operations for ground and Presidential Guard forces toward set targets. Logistics operations were carried out to support the transported forces.

The organisation of the “Joint Emirates Shield / 50” is aimed to consolidate the combat readiness of the UAE Armed Forces’ to defend the land, naval and air borders of the UAE against any dangers or future challenges under all circumstances and at all times.

ALSO READ: Saudi to develop huge uranium resources

Advertisements

