UAE, France discuss future of cultural ties

UAE Minister of Culture and Youth Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi on Tuesday met with her French counterpart Rima Abdul Malak, on the sidelines of the visit of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to France.

During the meeting, held at the ministry’s headquarters in Paris, Al Kaabi and Abdul Malak discussed cultural cooperation between the UAE and France, ways to unify visions in this regard, and coordinate action through relevant international organisations.

They also tackled the future of cultural ties and the significance of creative and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides also reviewed a number of areas of cooperation, especially the cultural and innovative industries that support the economy and local production.

Al Kaabi unveiled the existing cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Youth and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi regarding the UAE’s participation in the Lyon Biennale, which will be held next September with the participation of artists from the UAE for the first time.

In her remarks to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the UAE Minister of Culture and Youth, said, “The UAE and the France have strong relations supported by historical ties, and joint hopes and aspirations in various fields, especially cooperation in the cultural field, which constitutes the centerpiece of these ties as both countries are keen on consolidating partnership and collaboration frameworks and open new horizons to support and develop various cultural sectors and other fields that positively reflect their relations.”

She added, “The cultural relations between the UAE and France have become a remarkable role model for optimal cultural exchange among countries and an example of effective civilised interaction among them. Bilateral ties in the cultural domain has witnessed notable development in recent years, which have been supported by launching several qualitative initiatives and projects, and joint cultural projects are still continuing at an accelerating pace under the directives of the leadership in both countries.”

