MBZ meets Emirati students and doctors in France

reports Asian Lite News

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with a group of Emirati students who are studying at France-based universities and institutes.

During the meeting, attended by Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed listened to students talk about their fields of specialisation and academic progress and urged them to strive to achieve academic excellence in their studies, as it would enable them to contribute to the UAE’s development.

The UAE President underscored the role of Emirati students studying abroad in promoting the UAE as its ambassadors and showcasing the values of tolerance, coexistence and intercultural dialogue which underpin the Emirati community. He expressed his happiness at meeting the students, and affirmed that the UAE leadership attaches a great deal of attention to Emirati students, whether studying in the UAE or abroad, and is diligent in providing them with various means to excel, and realise their aspirations and achieve academic distinction.

For their part, the students said that they are happy and honoured to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and pledged to meet the leadership’s expectations. They expressed their appreciation for the support and services that the country provides to ensure they achieve excellence.

The UAE President also met with a number of Emirati doctors, who have been on the frontline working alongside their French colleagues at France-based hospitals and medical centres during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his pride in having them represent the UAE, describing them as ‘exemplary ambassadors’ who embody the country’s noble values and its keenness to enhance cooperation and solidarity in all situations.

The meeting was attended by the UAE President’s accompanying delegation that included Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation etc.

