UAE, Japan discuss establishing business council

The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has discussed with the Japan External Trade Organisation in Dubai (JETRO Dubai) the provisions of an MoU to establish a UAE-Japan business council.

The council aims to boost cooperation and visits between the business communities in both countries, as well as develop joint projects and exchange expertise.

This came during a meeting held today at the FCCI office in Dubai between Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the FCCI, and Masami Ando, Managing Director of JETRO Dubai, and attended by Japanese officials.

During the meeting, Bin Salem called on UAE and Japanese businesses to explore business opportunities in the two countries and develop active partnerships to boost trade exchange, and invited Japanese businesses to invest in the UAE and leverage government incentives and the conducive investment environment and legislation.

