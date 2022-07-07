Inspection campaigns intensified during Eid al-Adha

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) emphasised its readiness for Eid al-Adha to ensure the safety of markets through the intensified campaigns…reports Asian Lite News

The department explained that joint inspection campaigns are organised with Sharjah City Municipality and Sharjah Asset Management Holding according to specified plans to ensure the safety of all economic practices in all economic establishments in Sharjah.

The campaigns carried out by SEDD included all food service establishments, retail and wholesale stores, men’s and women’s salons, and gold markets, in addition to all other economic establishments whose activities are related to the Eid season.

Commenting on that, Salim Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Commercial Control and Protection Department at SEDD, said that the department implements extensive inspection campaigns in Sharjah around the year to spread awareness about consumer rights and duties in addition to informing merchants of the systems and procedures adopted. This falls within SEDD’s concerns to protect consumers and ensure the safety of markets.

Also, he explained that the Commercial Control and Protection Department intensified its inspection campaigns at the emirate’s markets during the last period.

The campaigns included several major markets to inform merchants and investors in outlets of the need to develop lists showing the prices of products and to give advice and guidance on the importance of adhering to laws and ensuring consumer knowledge of the value and quality of consumer goods. Likely, Al Suwaidi stressed that it is essential to clarify the price to the consumer before purchasing to prevent any abuse in the sales process.

Moreover, Al Suwaidi confirmed that SEDD would continue to intensify its inspection campaigns on economic establishments during Eid al-Adha. These establishments include Al Jubail market, livestock markets and others, in addition to various economic activities that are in great demand at this time. In addition, the department organised awareness and control campaigns at the level of the emirate to raise awareness among consumers and traders to ensure their safety.

He pointed out that the department organises inspection campaigns in the emirate’s markets regularly through a comprehensive field plan, which is implemented throughout the year by the specialised commercial officers. These tours are intensified during the days preceding the important seasons to confirm the control of the markets, spread awareness among merchants and consumers, and reduce negative practices that some merchants may resort to.

Likely, Al Suwaidi called on all consumers to contact SEDD in the event of facing any violation or complaint during Eid, either by calling 80080000 or through the department’s digital services available through its smart applications or website www.sedd.ae, as part of the active participation to control the market.

