UAE launches global dialogue on sustainable industrial development

GMIS America will explore new industrial opportunities and technologies that will help enhance sustainable economic growth and drive partnerships between the UAE and the USA….reports Asian Lit News

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS), a joint initiative between the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), will host its inaugural edition of the GMIS America in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from 28th to 30th September 2022.

The step aims to build bridges between manufacturers, governments, multilateral organisations, technologists, the research community and investors from around the world.

Hosted by Thomas Wolf, Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and taking place for the first time in America, the roadshow will convene experts from governments and the private sector to spearhead discussions that will shape the future of manufacturing based on pioneering Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technology solutions.

With new technologies, supply chain disruptions, and demand growth reshaping the global manufacturing landscape, the US announced new strategies and initiatives to revitalise American manufacturing and increase competitiveness. In 2020, manufacturing contributed US$2.27 trillion to GDP in the US, according to data from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). According to Deloitte’s 2022 Manufacturing Industry Outlook, the GDP contribution of US manufacturing is set to grow by 4.1 percent in 2022.

GMIS America will drive discussions on how digital technologies can accelerate the global energy transition and support the growth of sustainable manufacturing.

Highlighting the relationship between the future of manufacturing and energy, the agenda will explore critical topics such as advancing the global energy transition, creating the future of the hydrogen sector, decarbonisation, designing circular solutions for industry, scaling additive manufacturing, exploring how Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is disrupting production models, and enhancing advanced technology to shape the future of the sector and accelerate digital transformation.

Sessions and panel discussions will discuss how the application of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics, edge computing, IIoT and nanotechnology can advance the adoption of sustainable industrial policies at the global level.

The roadshow feeds into the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s Operation 300Bn and Make it in the Emirates initiatives to further develop the national industrial sector by showcasing local manufacturing opportunities to international investors, creative and talented individuals, and organisations as well as highlighting local value propositions and priority sectors.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Co-Chair of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, said, “In line with the vision of our leadership, the UAE is steadfast in its efforts to grow its industrial capabilities in vital sectors such as energy and advanced technology along with deploying 4IR solutions to achieve growth and global prosperity.

“We are grateful to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for hosting the first edition of GMIS America, which underlines the growing prominence of 4IR technologies in global conversations about industrial development.

“The UAE has made significant leaps in accelerating sustainable industrial growth. Our national industrial strategy focuses on high value sectors as well as on accelerating the application of advanced technologies in all areas of industry and manufacturing, diversifying the economy, achieving sustainable growth, and enhancing industrial competitiveness. The strategy aims to attract international industrial investments in current and future sectors in order to make progress towards achieving the ministry’s objective to double the contribution of the industrial sector to national GDP.

“GMIS America is the ideal platform to showcase the industrial opportunities we recently launched during the Make it in the Emirates Forum, which identified opportunities and incentives to attract industrial investors and manufacturers to the UAE. Through this initiative, we invite our partners from around the world to join us on our journey towards boosting the industrial sector’s development.”

At the closing ceremony of the fourth edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (#GMIS2021) in Dubai, Thomas Wolf said, “Pennsylvania has always been home to innovators. Today, we are pioneering the latest technological and manufacturing advances, and we are pursuing smart, creative approaches to community development and workforce training. We share the mission of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, and the belief that only by working together can we truly build the global manufacturing sector. That’s why I am so pleased that the inaugural GMIS America will be hosted in the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 2022.”

GMIS America will host multiple activities over three days from 28th-30th September 2022. The roadshow will comprise high-profile sessions across several formats, including keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside chats, as well as a gala dinner, interactive workshops and working groups on 28 and 29 September. On 30 September, GMIS America will also host exclusive site visits to advanced tech centres, industrial facilities, and universities throughout Pittsburgh to showcase the latest innovations and technology solutions available in the city and encourage cross-sectoral collaboration and investment opportunities.

