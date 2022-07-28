UAE military begins flood rescue ops

In cooperation with local departments, Sheikh Mohammed directed the reserving of nearby hotels to accommodate all affected families…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE military has jumped in for the rescue operations in Fujairah after heavy rains flooded the emirate on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday tweeted that the UAE Joint Operations Command had announced Operation Loyal Hands to support civil authorities in the emirate.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has directed the Ministry of Community Development to accommodate all families affected by floods and torrential rain in the eastern regions of the country to temporary shelter sites.

In cooperation with local departments, Sheikh Mohammed directed the reserving of nearby hotels to accommodate all affected families, as well as those living in areas that may pose a danger to their residents during heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the UAE Cabinet has directed all federal departments working in areas affected by strong and torrential rain, especially in the Emirates of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, that their non-essential employees work remotely on Thursday and Friday.

The decision excluded all federal departments concerned with civil defence, police and security entities addressing disasters, crises and emergencies, in addition to those concerned with community support dealing with reports related to damage of farms and UAE citizens properties.

The Cabinet also directed the formation of an urgent committee chaired by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and the concerned federal authorities, to work on assessing the damages of torrential rains and floods.

The Cabinet also directed the committee to submit a detailed report on the damages and immediately start taking all necessary measures to protect property and lives in coordination with security, police, and municipalities in every emirate.

The committee has called on all UAE citizens and residents, especially those residing in the mountainous areas, to be cautious and stay away from the streams of valleys and torrents.

It also urged them to immediately report any accidents through emergency numbers, operation rooms in the police and civil defence departments that work around the clock to respond to any emergency.

The committee stressed the importance of all individuals to abide to the instructions and directives of the competent authorities so as to save lives, properties and infrastructure facilities, praying to Allah Almighty preserve the UAE and its people.

