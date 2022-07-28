Abdullah lauds Turkey for facilitating Ukraine grain deal

Sheikh Abdullah and Çavuşoğlu also discussed ways of boosting cooperation between the two friendly countries in order to serve their mutual interests…reports Asian Lite News

UAE government on Wednesday lauded Turkey’s efforts to help reach an agreement recently signed in Istanbul by Ukraine, Russia and Turkey with UN participation to allow grain exports via the Black Sea to world markets.

During a phone call with Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan described the agreement as a ”key step” that affirms the importance of cooperation to addressing international challenges and finding effective solutions for preventing a global food crisis.

The UAE, under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will always support peace and stability in the region and the entire world, he added, stressing the importance of resolving conflicts through diplomacy and dialogue.

He then highlighted the UAE’s support for all initiatives aimed at maintaining regional and international security and stability, in a way that contributes to meeting peoples’ aspirations for development and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah and Çavuşoğlu also discussed ways of boosting cooperation between the two friendly countries in order to serve their mutual interests.

Meanwhile, operations have resumed in three Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny in line with a grain exports deal signed between Kiev and Moscow last week in Istanbul, the Ukrainian Naval Forces said in a statement.

Currently, work is underway to prepare the ports for safe navigation, with military and civilian experts searching for underwater objects and installing special navigation equipment, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.



The ships navigating in the Ukrainian ports will form a caravan, which will be escorted by a lead ship for greater security, it said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the deal will enable Ukraine to export 20 million tonnes of 2021’s grain harvest and part of this year’s harvest.

ALSO READ: UAE central bank raises base rate

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]