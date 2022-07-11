UAE President exchanges Eid greetings

During the telephone calls, Sheikh Mohamed conveyed to his fellow leaders his wishes of further wellbeing, prosperity and development to their countries….reports Asian Lite News

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged greetings with leaders of fraternal countries on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Mohamed has called Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan Abdelrahman, Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Transitional Council; Syrian President Bashar Al Assad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the telephone calls, Sheikh Mohamed conveyed to his fellow leaders his wishes of further wellbeing, prosperity and development to their countries.

For their part, the leaders reciprocated the greetings and wished more progress, safety and security to the UAE people. They also wished more prosperity and development to the Arab and Islamic nations, and all other countries.

Meanwhile, President Sheikh Mohamed on Saturday morning performed the Eid Al Adha prayer alongside worshipers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Performing prayers by Sheikh Mohamed’s side were Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation among others.

During the Eid sermon, preacher Abdulrahman Al Shamsi highlighted the religious significance of Eid Al Adha and the importance of taking pride in one’s identity and heritage, while also keeping alive the values of compassion and coexistence.

He wished the UAE leadership and people good health and further progress and continued stability for the UAE.

Following the prayers, the UAE President exchanged greetings with worshipers on the occasion.

Sheikh Mohamed then visited the tomb of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, read Al Fatiha for his spirit, and asked Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace.

