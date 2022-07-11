Saudi commended for successful Haj season

The OIC Secretary-General has appreciated Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for “the noble care” accorded by King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the service of the Two Holy Mosques, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha spoke highly of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the successful organisation of this year Haj session and the hosting of pilgrims from across the world, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The Secretary-General expressed, in a statement on Sunday, heartfelt appreciation for “the noble care” accorded by King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the service of the Two Holy Mosques.

Meanwhile, the Grand Mufti of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Shawki Allam valued the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s efforts, in addition to the steps it has taken by taking into account facilitating the services provided to the Haj pilgrims.

Dr. Allam also pointed out to a number of measures taken by the Kingdom in the field of technology and harnessing them for the convenience of pilgrims.

This came during a statement after Dr. Allam’s meeting with the Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, on the first day of Tashreeq at the Ministry’s headquarters in Mina.

Dr. Allam indicated that there are one million pilgrims this year’s Hajj season, which is a large number after the end of the coronavirus pandemic, which the Kingdom has passed and succeeded in with great success.

Madinah getting ready

Madinah is getting ready, starting from Monday evening, to receive the first vanguards of the pilgrims in a hurry, in order to visit the Prophet’s Holy Mosque and pray inside it.

The head of Hajj and Visit Committee, Dr. Eid Al-Tom, explained that all government departments and concerned authorities in Madinah have completed their preparations to receive the pilgrims after performing their rituals, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This under the follow-up and supervision of Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Madinah region and Chairman of the Hajj Committee in Madinah, through the continuation of services provided to the pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet’s Holy Mosque, as required, and the implementation of operational plans for the post-Hajj season for all government sectors concerned with pilgrims, the report added.

He added that the Hajj Committee is coordinating with various government agencies as well as with the security and health sectors in Madinah, so that the work is complementary and coordinated among the various sectors to achieve the highest standards of accuracy, quality and speed in dealing with emergency matters.

On the other hand, the Agency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Holy Mosque continues its preparations for all of the Prophet’s Holy Mosque, its continuation to provide services and raise the readiness of its employees to serve the pilgrims and visitors of the Prophet’s Holy Mosque.

It is also working on preparing and sterilizing the mosque in preparation for receiving worshipers, and cooperating with the concerned and voluntary authorities in providing various services in the Prophet’s Holy Mosque, the SPA reported.

Since the dawn of the first day of Eid Al Adha, masses of Hajj pilgrims began the ritual of throwing pebbles at Mina holy site by throwing seven consecutive pebbles at a special stone monument called “Jamrat Al-Aqabah”.

The movement of pilgrims was smooth as per the pre-prepared plan, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Pilgrims moved with convenience and ease in the four floors of the giant facility of Jamarat in a secured environment with foolproof security, health services, ambulance and civil defence services. Security men organised the movement of pilgrims in the courtyards of Jamarat Bridge and through the entrances and exits.

