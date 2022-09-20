UAE President receives Malaysia’s Defence Minister

This came as the UAE President received the Malaysian minister at the Qasr Al Shati’ Palace in Abu Dhabi, wherein they discussed a number of regional and international issues of interest…reports Asian Lite News

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Malaysian Defence Minister, Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, have reviewed the prospects of propelling the UAE-Malaysia defence cooperation.

This came as the UAE President received the Malaysian minister at the Qasr Al Shati’ Palace in Abu Dhabi, wherein they discussed a number of regional and international issues of interest.

The minister conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of King of Malaysia Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and their wishes of continued progress and prosperity to the UAE people. The UAE President reciprocated the greetings.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, the Advisor of Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council, and a number of officials and the delegation accompanying the Malaysian Minister.

Earlier in the day, Hussein and his accompanying delegation met with UAE defence minister Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi.

The meeting was attended by Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani al-Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, and a number of senior officials from the Ministry.

Al Bowardi welcomed the Malaysian Defence Minister and reviewed with him enhancing the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Malaysia on various fronts.

He then highlighted the strong UAE-Malaysia ties, and discussed the distinguished relations their countries share and prospects for expanding their cooperation across various fields, especially in military and defence, as well as exchanging experiences in this regard for the benefit of their people.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual concern.

