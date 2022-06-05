UAE President visits Rulers of the Emirates

During the meeting, which took place at the Al Badi Palace in Sharjah, Sheikh Mohamed and Dr Sheikh Sultan exchanged fraternal talks…..reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Sharjah on Friday and met with His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as part of the fraternal visits that Sheikh Mohamed is keen to continue to his brothers Their Highnesses, members of the Federal Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates.

During the meeting, which took place at the Al Badi Palace in Sharjah, Sheikh Mohamed and Dr Sheikh Sultan exchanged fraternal talks. They dealt with a number of issues related to the affairs of the country and its citizen. They prayed to Allah Almighty for further progress of the homeland and prosperity of its people.

Praise the UAE’s Founding leaders

They praised the role of the UAE’s Founding Leaders, highlighting the efforts of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in driving the country’s renaissance forward and adding to its achievements.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed and Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad also affirmed that the UAE leadership is keen on enhancing the quality of life in the UAE, as well as empowering Emirati citizens, and ensuring their living conditions meet the standards of decent living. They affirmed that citizens will always be the UAE’s top priority and are at the heart of its sustainable development goals, as well as its current and future plans and programmes.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Nahyan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Shaikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; a number of Sheikhs as well as several senior UAE officials and heads of local departments.

Meeting with the Ajman Ruler

Sheikh Mohamed also visited today His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.

During the meeting, which took place at the Ajman Ruler’s Court, Their Highnesses exchanged fraternal talks. They dealt with a number of issues related to the affairs of the country and its citizen. They prayed to Allah Almighty for further progress of the homeland and prosperity of its people.

They praised the role of the UAE’s Founding Leaders, highlighting the efforts of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in driving the country’s renaissance forward and adding to its achievements.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed and Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid also affirmed that the UAE leadership is keen on enhancing the quality of life in the UAE, as well as empowering Emirati citizens, and ensuring their living conditions meet the standards of decent living. They affirmed that citizens will always be the UAE’s top priority and are at the heart of its sustainable development goals, as well as its current and future plans and programmes.

Meeting Emiratis in Sharjah

The President also received Emiratis at his majlis in Al Dhaid City, Sharjah.

Sheikh Mohamed exchanged cordial talks with UAE citizens and expressed his happiness at meeting them and expressed his keenness on continuous communications with them.

The UAE President emphasised that the country’s leadership attaches special concern to issues related to citizens and providing them with high living standards as they are the true assets of the nation and remain the cornerstone of its development and progress, as well as a top priority of its plans and development programmes in the present and future.

‏The citizens expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Mohamed, praising the rooted approach of communicating with Emiratis which is being enhanced by President Sheikh Mohamed and the leadership.

They prayed for Allah Almighty to grant permanent security and prosperity to the UAE. They also extended their appreciation and pride at the constant attention given by the UAE President to the living conditions of the citizens.

They also stressed that direct communication and parental meetings enhance love, loyalty and belonging feelings towards the nation and its leadership.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]