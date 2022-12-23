UAE provides solar-powered water sources to Sudanese

Beyond2020 represents Phase 2 of the initiative, having reached 8 countries, and impacted approximately 110,000 people during its first phase and debut year….reports Asian Lite News

The UAE-led ‘Beyond2020’ humanitarian initiative has provided a safe source of water for about 20,000 residents of the villages of ‘Tawit’ and ‘Tahjr’ in Kassala State, eastern Sudan.

Under the initiative, two small solar-powered water basins were erected in accordance with a groundwater pumping system to provide 20 liters of water per day to residents of the two villages, with the goal of improving access to water and residents’ hygiene and health standards.

Practical Action, a non-profit organisation based in the United Kingdom that works with a variety of communities to develop innovative and sustainable solutions to tackle the difficulties they confront, implemented the project.

Beyond2020 is the continuation and expansion of the pioneering UAE-led humanitarian initiative 20by2020, which was launched by the Zayed Sustainability Prize in partnership with several leading local and international organisations in December 2019. The company is the winner of Zayed Sustainability Award 2017.

Beyond2020 represents Phase 2 of the initiative, having reached 8 countries, and impacted approximately 110,000 people during its first phase and debut year.

Going ‘beyond generations’, ‘beyond borders’ and ‘beyond limits’, Beyond2020 offers critical, life-transforming solutions to a broader number of beneficiaries worldwide, providing tech for good and fostering development that is inclusive and sustainable.

Beyond2020 remains inspired by the enduring legacy of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The initiative seeks to continue championing Sheikh Zayed’s sustainability and humanitarian values by providing a unique platform for former Zayed Sustainability Prize winners and finalists to deploy their innovations in communities that need them the most and reach a much wider number of people.

