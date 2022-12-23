GCC’s digital economy advancing rapidly: Oman

Al Maawali added that the selection of Muscat as the Arab Digital Capital for 2022 underscores the significant efforts of national authorities to progress towards the era of digitisation…reports Asian Lite News

Saeed bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Omani Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, stressed that the digital economy of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is advancing at a rapid and significant pace, noting its major importance to GDP.

He also noted the importance of promoting cooperation between the GCC and its international partners to increase the pace of digital transformation.

In his exclusive statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his participation in the ICT Competition Middle East Regional Finals 2022, Al Maawali highlighted the need to support relevant digital economy plans and programmes, as well as enhance the cooperation between the UAE and Oman in developing the digital economy infrastructure, and attracting international investments in emerging technologies and digital industry.

He also affirmed Oman’s keenness to train creative talents, through a national initiative for qualifying competencies, titled, “Makeen,” which aims to attract creative minds in the GCC, especially in Oman, as well as launch other national initiatives in the areas of self-employment, competition and software development, and encouraging the private sector.

Al Maawali added that the selection of Muscat as the Arab Digital Capital for 2022 underscores the significant efforts of national authorities to progress towards the era of digitisation and digital transformation, stressing that Oman aims to offer incentives for digital companies and exchange information.

He then pointed out the many areas of cooperation with the UAE in the areas of legislation, policies and laws related to smart transport, promoting partnerships with the private sector in creating investment solutions for smart transport and the transformation to sustainable clean transport, to achieve carbon neutrality in the transport sector and support research and development and technical training for workers, and other fields.

