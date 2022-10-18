UAE rejects Borrell’s ‘racist’ comments, summons envoy

In his remarks at the new European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Belgium, Borrell called Europe “a garden” and most of the world a “jungle” that “could invade the garden”…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE has rejected the racist statement by Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, at the inauguration of the new European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Belgium.

Statements of this kind are inappropriate and discriminatory, state news agency WAM quoted UAE Foreign Office as saying.

In a statement issued by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the Ministry expressed its rejection of Borrell’s remarks, characterising them as racist and noting that these statements contribute to a worsening climate of intolerance and discrimination worldwide.

The MoFAIC, represented by the Director of the European Affairs Department, Mohamed AlShehi, and the Deputy Assistant Minister of Political Affairs, Reem Ketait, summoned Mr. Paulsen, Acting Head of the Mission at the EU Delegation to the UAE.

The Office of the High Representative was asked to provide a written explanation of the High Representative’s hurtful and discriminatory comments.

“Borrell’s remarks are a disappointing development that comes at a time when all parties are aware of the importance of respect for other religions, cultures, and ethnic groups, as well as values such as pluralism, coexistence, and tolerance,” the statement added.

In his remarks at the new European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Belgium, Borrell called Europe “a garden” and most of the world a “jungle” that “could invade the garden”, Reuters reported.

“The gardeners should take care of the garden, but they will not protect the garden by building walls. A nice small garden surrounded by high walls in order to prevent the jungle coming in is not going to be a solution. Because the jungle has a strong growth capacity, and the wall will never be high enough,” said Borrell.

“The gardeners have to go to the jungle. Europeans have to be much more engaged with the rest of the world. Otherwise, the rest of the world will invade us,” he said.

Meanwhile on Monday, Borrell denied that his message was racist or colonialist, news agency EFE reported.

The comments were intended to reject the idea of ‘fortress Europe’ and to encourage students to engage with the world, he said, it was reported.

ALSO READ: UAE condoles with Turkey over victims of mine explosion

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]