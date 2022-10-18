UAE, WHO sign $25mn deal for hospital in E. Jerusalem

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that the signing of this agreement reflects the UAE’s consistent and historic commitment to the Palestinian people…reports Asian Lite News

UAE has signed a US$25 million cooperation agreement in support of Al Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem.

This came as part of the UAE’s efforts to support the medical and healthcare sectors in Palestine in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and in coordination with the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO).

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, said that the signing of this agreement reflects the UAE’s consistent and historic commitment to the Palestinian people in meeting their humanitarian needs, especially in the health sector. Al Shamsi also highlighted the notable efforts of WHO and the Office of the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process in collaborating with the UAE to strengthen the capacities of Palestinian hospitals in providing healthcare to the Palestinian people. At Al Makassed Hospital in particular, it is expected that more than 130,000 people will benefit from its health services.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that health is not a luxury, but a human right, and it is central to development,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “We thank the United Arab Emirates for its generous donation, leading role, and commitment to improving the delivery of quality health services for the Palestinian people.”

Lynn Hastings, United Nations Resident Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, thanked the Government of the United Arab Emirates for its timely and generous support, which she said will help ensure the continuity of essential health services by Al Makassed Hospital, which is an important part of the East Jerusalem Hospital Network.

Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, Head of the World Health Organisation Office for West Bank and Gaza (oPt), said that the UAE’s contributions will be critical in sustaining the immediate and critical delivery of essential healthcare services at Al Makassed Hospital, including referral cases. It will also improve the quality of Al Makassed’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department and assist in the training of medical specialists for all of Palestine.

Dr. Adnan Farhoud, Director-General of Al Makassed Hospital, thanked the UAE President for the humanitarian gesture and underscored the degree to which such support will transform the hospital’s operations and services.

