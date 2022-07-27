UAE Rulers Discuss National Issues

The President and Vice President have discussed efforts to drive the country’s development and renaissance and achieve aspirations of the people for a brighter future, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at Qasr Al Bahr Palace.

The Vice President was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

During the meeting, both leaders have discussed on a number of issues related to the UAE and its citizens, especially efforts to drive the country’s development and renaissance and achieve the aspirations of the UAE leadership and people for a brighter and more prosperous future.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also exchanged greetings and engaged in talks with attending guests.

The meeting saw the attendance of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, as well as a number of sheikhs, senior officials and UAE citizens, were also present at the meeting.

Two weeks ago, President Sheikh Mohamed said that the people of the UAE, and striving to empower them, has always been and continues to be the nation’s top priority.

“Ensuring our people have everything they need to live fulfilled, comfortable, and happy lives, remains the basis of all our future plans,” he said, while addressing the nation.

He said the UAE’s policy will continue to champion peace and stability in the region and the wider world, supporting others and advocating for wisdom and cooperation for the good of mankind.

He stressed that the UAE will continue its work to strengthen cooperation and enable positive, respectful dialogue between countries to achieve stability and prosperity for all.

He also said that “the sovereignty and security of the UAE will remain a foundational principle that we will abide with, and we will not tolerate anything that could affect it. We extend the hand of friendship to all countries that share our values of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect, to achieve progress and prosperity.”

He also highlighted that the UAE is fortunate to have a nation of people, who, before and after the union, and even through difficult times, have proven their spirit and determination to overcome the toughest challenges.

“Our pride in our people is infinite. Equally, we deeply appreciate the valued role of our residents who consider this country their second home, and their continued contributions in building and developing the UAE since its union,” the President added.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has asserted that the UAE is keen on bolstering cooperation between countries in the region and coordination with partners to achieve peace and further stability in the region and the world, as well as tackle global challenges.

The UAE President explained that the UAE’s foreign policy is founded on a balanced approach and efforts to broaden the base of interests it shares with other countries to further contribute to realising national development goals, as well as global peace and stability.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]