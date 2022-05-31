The two sides discussed the prospects of further advancing their friendship relations and various aspects of cooperation between the two nations…reports Asian Lite News

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar discussed bilateral ties between both countries.

During the meeting that took place at Qasr Al Shati Palace, the Turkish Minister conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and his wishes of continued health and happiness to Sheikh Mohamed and further progress and prosperity to the UAE. Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated the greetings to President Erdogan, wishing Turkey and its people sustainable progress.

The Turkish minister also offered his condolences over the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and congratulated His Highness on his election as President of UAE.

The two sides discussed the prospects of further advancing their friendship relations and various aspects of cooperation between the two nations.

The Turkish minister also met with Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs.

The meeting took place in the presence of General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and several senior military officers and officials at the ministry.

During the meeting, Al Bowardi stressed the importance of the historical relations between the two friendly countries, which date back many decades, especially since the beginning of joint cooperation in 1984. The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, especially in the military and defence fields, and contribute to maintaining peace and security in the region.

The two sides reviewed the development of cooperation in military training and defence industries fields, as well as exchanged expertise to serve the interests of their countries.

After the meeting, the Turkish minister and his delegation toured a number of Emirati companies specialised in manufacturing military hardware and equipment, and were briefed on the latest technologies in this field.

