Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, has held a virtual meeting with Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov to discuss the cooperation between the UAE and Turkmenistan…reports Asian Lite News

During the meeting, Al Sayegh conveyed, to Meredov, the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The meeting, which was also attended by Ahmed Al Hay Al Hamli, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan; Serdarmammet Garajaev, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the UAE; and Amanov Yhlasgeldi, Consul-General of Turkmenistan in Dubai, discussed strengthening relations between the two countries, and regional and international developments of mutual concern and related bilateral efforts.

Last month, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyanand Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov, reviewed the prospects of enhancing bilateral relations in various fields in the common interest of the two nations’ peoples.

This came in a meeting in the capital Abu Dhabi where they exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments and issues of interest.

The UAE top diplomat also emphasised the privileged relations between the two nations and the prospects available for growing cooperation on various fronts.

Meredov affirmed his country’s keenness to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields, hailing the prestigious status boasted by the UAE on the regional and international scene. The meeting was attended by Ahmed Al Hai Al Hamli, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan.

