Dubai Ride set to welcome cyclists on Nov 6

The third edition of Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, is set to take place on 6th November 2022 as one of the flagship events of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).

The largest community cycling event in the Emirate will offer families, recreational cyclists and cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to ride past Dubai’s iconic landmarks on Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai, including Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa.

Participants looking for fun or fitness can choose between two routes: the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route or the 4km Downtown Family route through Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

The flat route is suitable for cyclists of all ages and abilities – starting at 5:00 at Dubai Mall and following Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard around the Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa.

The advanced route is suitable for more experienced cyclists and includes changes in elevation – it starts at 5:00 from five different starting gates located at the Museum of the Future, Al Satwa, Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay, and Lower Financial Centre Road.

Registration is free for both routes. Participants can sign up on the website for their chosen routes and starting location, and will receive a QR code which they will need to present to collect their bib from any of the 3 distribution points at conveniently located malls across Dubai: City Centre Deira, Dubai Hills Mall, and Ibn Battuta Mall.

Bib collection is open this week, from 3rd to 5th November, during normal mall opening hours.

Participants must collect their bib from one of the malls, as cyclists without a bib will not be able to take part. Participants are also required to bring their own bike, helmet, and water bottle on the day.

Last year, 33,000 cyclists took part in Dubai Ride and came together as one community to demonstrate their commitment to the annual city-wide challenge, and their 30×30 goals as they embraced an active lifestyle.

