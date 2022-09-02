UAE Vice President directs urgent aid worth Dh50mn to Pakistan

During the past weeks, rainfall has exceeded four times the rates recorded during the past 30 years in Pakistan…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, directed urgent aid worth Dh50 million to provide relief to those affected by the floods in Pakistan.

The aid, which will be provided by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in cooperation with the World Food Programme and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), will be in the form of direct food support to individuals and families affected by the massive floods that hit Pakistan, killing over 1,136 people, displacing millions, destroying more than 3,450 kilometres of vital roads and isolating entire villages.

During the past weeks, rainfall has exceeded four times the rates recorded during the past 30 years in Pakistan.

The humanitarian initiative to provide urgent aid comes in line with the UAE’s keenness to extend a helping hand to support the needs of those affected by natural disasters and crises globally.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), established in 2015, combined under its umbrella over 30 humanitarian and developmental initiatives and entities, most of which have been launched and supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for more than 20 years. Today, it includes dozens of charitable initiatives and institutions that operate within five main areas: Humanitarian Aid and Relief; Healthcare and Disease Control, Spreading Education and Knowledge; Innovation and Entrepreneurship; and Empowering Communities.

Earlier, Imtiaz Feroz Gondal, Chargé d’Affairs of the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, had commended the UAE and its leadership for the noble humanitarian support for those affected by torrential rains and floods in Pakistan.

He said that the UAE was among the first countries to immediately respond and carry out its humanitarian mission as soon as the disaster occurred, with its teams being the fastest in reaching the affected areas, despite the field and logistic challenges.

The Pakistani diplomat said this during his meeting with Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), at the ERC headquarters, in the presence of a number of officials.

He also expressed his country’s appreciation of the efforts of the ERC, led by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, to relieve the suffering of the displaced and improve their living conditions.

Meanwhile, the Joint Operations Command of the UAE Ministry of Defence is continuing its humanitarian operations in Pakistan, through the launch of a second airlift of humanitarian aid from the UAE.

The second batch of aid included further relief supplies, shelter material, humanitarian aid, food and medications for people affected by the floods that hit the country.

