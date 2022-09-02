Abdullah, Iranian FM discuss regional issues

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern….reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received a phone call from Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

During the conversation, the two sides discussed the bilateral relations and ways to push them forward and enhance them in the common interest of the two neighbouring countries and the region.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the UAE’s keenness to enhance cooperation with the neighbouring countries in a way that will consolidate the pillars of security and stability in the region and achieve the aspiration of their people for development and prosperity.

In the recently concluded Jeddah Security and Development Summit, the leaders renewed their call on Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and with countries in the region to keep the Arab Gulf region free from weapons of mass destruction, and to preserve security and stability regionally and globally.

Meanwhile, in April, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to President, affirmed UAE’s keenness to build bridges of dialogue and cooperation with all its neighbours, including Iran and Turkey, to promote regional security and stability.

Gargash underscored the UAE “will always resort to diplomacy, negotiation, and economic cooperation”. He said under the current changes in the region, it is necessary to manage matters peacefully with countries that have different policies and views, by working on the common grounds and putting differences aside.

“For example, Iran is a neighbour and therefore we endeavour to establish the best relations with it. We see that Turkey is a partner in our joint endeavour to prosperity and we continue to support the prospects of the Abraham Accords,” he said.

He said change is undoubtedly a constant feature of the world, talking about change necessarily involves discussing the international order.

