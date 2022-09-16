UAE welcomes US initiative to assist Afghans

The Ministry added that the UAE looks forward to facilitating ways to meet the needs of the Afghan people…reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates welcomed a US initiative to establish a fund to meet the needs of the Afghan people and contribute to strengthening economic stability in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) stated that the UAE welcomes the announcement by the United States and a number of international partners of an initiative to manage US$3.5 billion of Afghan Central Bank reserves to fund the needs of the Afghan people and mitigate the economic and humanitarian challenges they face.

The Ministry added that the UAE looks forward to facilitating ways to meet the needs of the Afghan people and reiterates its support for all international efforts to achieve stability and prosperity for Afghanistan and its people.

