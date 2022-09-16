UAE, Brazil promoting parliamentary collaboration

The two sides underscored the importance of the visit in strengthening parliamentary ties and exchanging views over best international practices…reports Asian Lite News

Members of the Federal National Council (FNC) have met with the Brazilian-Emirati Friendship Committee at the HQ of the National Congress of Brazil, to discuss promoting parliamentary collaboration, during their official visit of Brazil.

Part of the meeting was attended by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker for the FNC, and Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil.

The two sides underscored the importance of the visit in strengthening parliamentary ties and exchanging views over best international practices.

Also, Saqr Ghobash and Carlos Alberto Franco Franca, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, discussed the strategic partnership between the UAE and Brazil and enhancing them in all areas.

Their meeting, which took place as part of the official visit of an Emirati parliamentary delegation headed by Ghobash to Brazil, was also attended by Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed regional and international developments and issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by the FNC members who are also members of the Emirati-Latin American and North American Parliaments Friendship Committee.

Ghobash expressed his happiness at visiting Brazil and his appreciation for the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, based on mutual respect and joint interests. He highlighted the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its friendship with Brazil, most notably in the areas of the economy, trade, industry, investment, agriculture and renewable energy.

Franca welcomed Ghobash and his delegation and thanked him for his keenness to advance the mutual ties between the two countries and hoped the visit would help drive forward their bilateral relations.

