UAE@51: Progressive Agenda

UAE leaders witness 51st National Day Official Celebration as the nation marks the day with distinguished achievements including a Mission to Mars and a rail network linking different emirates

The UAE is celebrating its 51st National Day with pride in its unprecedented achievements during its formation and empowerment phases, aided by its enthusiasm to continue its journey, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The President and Rulers of the Emirates have attended the 51st National Day Official Celebration held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The Official Celebration kicked off to the sounds of the UAE national anthem, performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra along with several Emirati musicians. This was followed by a segment commemorating the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which showcased his lasting impact as a leader, whose reign saw countless achievements in environmental preservation, sustainability, technology, economic development, education, among others.

The grand event also featured a number of tech-powered shows and performances highlighting a roster of the UAE’s pioneers in various fields; as well as a wide range of thrilling segments spotlighting the UAE’s past and present, and its bold and ambitious initiatives and plans for the future.

Prosperous future

As the UAE entering a new phase with its 51 National Day, the country is continuing its significant efforts to shape a prosperous future. In 2022, it created a distinguished development model covering all political, economic, social, scientific and cultural areas, after presenting a success story in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UAE has maintained its rise in international competitiveness reports and continued the development of its legislative structure. The annual meetings of the UAE Government have witnessed the launch of ambitious national initiatives and projects.

The UAE has strengthened its international presence, stressing its international leadership in the space sector. It has also approved the Federal Budget for 2023-2026 totalling AED252.3 billion.

The President’s Message

President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the 51st UAE National Day is a day to recall lessons of the past, and look at the present with awareness and contemplation, while looking to the future with hope, optimism and confidence.

“Taking care of our citizens and opening up all avenues of development, creativity and self-affirmation before them has been, and will always remain, our top priority and we will spare no effort to achieve this goal,” Sheikh Mohamed said, in his message.

President expressed confidence that the future “with God’s help, and with proper planning and the efforts of our children and their love for their homeland – will be better and brighter.”

He went on to assure that the UAE will remain a key partner and supporter of everything that brings about progress and development for humanity, and enhances the world’s ability to meet its challenges, foremost of which are climate change, food security, diseases, epidemics and poverty.

“The National Day is an occasion for pride and joy. It is also an opportunity to recharge energies, find fresh determination and resolve, and renew the covenant with the soul and the homeland of every Emirati to preserve our achievements. These have turned into a symbol and model for rejuvenation in the region and a source of hope for a prosperous future for its people,” he said.

“During the past 50 years, our country has gone through many stages in its triumphal journey from “establishment” to “empowerment”, each stage with its goals, facets and mechanisms of action.”

He said the UAE will continue its steadfast approach of construction and development, of consolidating gains and raising its ambitions to make a great development leap.

“The UAE is meticulously defining development priorities, and making a qualitative leap in the outputs of the educational process by upgrading education as our main way to achieve all our goals and ambitions. It is diversifying sources of income, building a knowledge-based economy, and engaging in worldwide development competition.”

He said the main focus of the next stage must be doubling the effort and giving, as well as raising the value of work, efficiency and dedication to one’s duty. “The next stage is one of work, perseverance, achievement and competition, and there is no room for complacency, because great ambitions require even greater determination.”

President MBZ said UAE is strengthening its economic, commercial and investment partnerships with various countries to serve our development goals. We adopt balanced and responsible policies on the regional and international arenas.

Role of youth

He stressed that youth enjoy exceptional interest in vision for the present and future of the country, because they represent a creative energy for bringing about development and progress, and they have proven their worth in all fields of national action during the past years.

“We rely on them to achieve our major development goals during the coming decades,” he added.

Role of Emirati women

President said the role of Emirati women will be strengthened in all fields during the next stage. “No society can advance to the level it aspires to without the participation of women.”

During the next stage, reliance on educated and qualified youth will become entrenched as they are the most important elements of national wealth, and the main factor in ensuring progress towards the future. At the same time, our country will continue to attract talents, competencies and bright minds from all over the world, and welcome every hand that builds and innovates, to contribute to our development process and to work and live on our land in dignity, tolerance and love.

Economic progress

President said, despite the adverse consequences of Covid-19 and other regional and global crises, including an economic downturn, the UAE economy has progressed rapidly.

“Our indicators of global competitiveness, strength of influence, economic growth, optimism for the future and others have improved from what they were before the pandemic, according to reports by specialised international institutions. This is a unique achievement by all standards because this came about in an adverse global environment,” he added.

He affirmed that the UAE will remain a key partner and supporter of everything that brings about progress and development for humanity, and enhances the world’s ability to meet its challenges, foremost of which are climate change, food security, diseases, epidemics and poverty, among others.

In this context, the UAE will invest in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), which it will host next year, to give a strong impetus to collective international action to protect the planet, and to address climate risks that have become visible to everyone across the world, the President added.

He said it will continue its sustainable role in order to consolidate peace and stability, and work to resolve disputes and conflicts, regardless of their type, location and degree of complexity, through diplomatic means.

