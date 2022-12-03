CONGRATS UAE@51 – By Rizwan Sajan

“What most countries could not achieve in 100 years, the UAE has done in the last 51 years, thanks to the country’s dynamic and visionary leadership – that has created the most enabling environment for people to grow and generate wealth. So, the people of the UAE have more reasons to celebrate the success of the country in the National Day. It is a day worth celebrating with our best of abilities,” …. writes Mr Rizwan Sajan

“In a world dominated by crises, conflicts and pandemics, the UAE has created the safest and the best socio-political and economic environment that is helping global communities to come, invest, live, work and do business. The 52nd UAE National Day comes at a time when the whole world has realised how the country’s leadership has provided its leadership in managing multiple regional and international crises – that now reinforces the country’s position as the safest place to live, work and do business in the world.

“In the latest report, the International Monetary Fund said that the UAE will record 6 per cent growth in its Gross Domestic Product, up from 3.8 percent last year – that makes the UAE one of the fastest-growing economies in the world this year – at a time when the rest of the world is grappling to tackle recession. Last year, more than Dh300 billion (US$81.75 billion) was invested in Dubai’s real estate sector alone – the highest in the history of recorded land and property transaction in the emirate – in a year when the world was grappling with COVID-19 pandemic. These facts say a lot about the vision and the dynamism of the leadership of the UAE.

“Our continuous success – among millions of expatriate businessmen, entrepreneurs and professionals – is a living testimony to this. So, the citizens and residents of the UAE have now more reasons to celebrate the 52nd UAE National Day. The UAE is one of the most successful countries in the world, which has changed the socio-political and economic landscape in the last 51 years from a collection of small ‘settlements’ and turned it into a modern, vibrant and high-growth country in the world.

“What most countries could not achieve in 100 years, the UAE has done in the last 51 years, thanks to the country’s dynamic and visionary leadership – that has created the most enabling environment for people to grow and generate wealth. So, the people of the UAE have more reasons to celebrate the success of the country in the National Day. It is a day worth celebrating with our best of abilities.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate the UAE’s visionary leadership and its tolerant and the most hospitable citizens – who embraced us, the foreigners to make it feel like our home. Thank you, UAE!”

(Mr Rizwan Sajan is the Founder and Chairman of Danube Group)

