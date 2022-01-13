The UAE has formally complained to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday about the hijacking of the UAE-flagged vessel by Yemen’s Houthi rebels…reports Asian Lite News

India took part in the discussion on the hijacked UAE vessel ‘Rawabi’ in the UN Security Council on Wednesday and called for the immediate release of its crew members, which include seven Indians.



India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti expressed grave concern over the seizure of the UAE vessel and expressed deep concern about the safety and well-being of its crew members, including 7 Indian nationals.



In today's #UNSC meeting on #Yemen,

➡️ Expressed grave concern over seizure & detention of UAE vessel Rawabi

➡️ Called for immediate release of 7 Indian crew members

➡️ Expressed deep concern about their safety & well-being & that Houthis should ensure their safety till release pic.twitter.com/U95gOYYzmu — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) January 12, 2022



In her letter to the UN, the UAE’s Ambassador to the UN, Lana Nusseibeh said that this act of piracy is contrary to fundamental provisions of international law and it also poses a serious threat to the freedom and safety of navigation as well as international trade in the Red Sea, and to regional security and stability.



Rawabi is a civilian cargo vessel, leased by a Saudi Arabian firm and was carrying equipment for a field hospital when hijacked earlier this month. It was transiting an international route, and had crew members from India, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Myanmar, and the Philippines.

Emphasising that India has been closely monitoring developments following the seizure of the ship, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that all Indian crew members are safe and New Delhi is making all efforts to secure their early release.

“We are in touch with the company operating the ship and have been informed that out of the 11 crew members onboard the ship, seven are from India,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Tuesday in a statement.

“Government of India has been closely monitoring developments following the seizure of the UAE flagged ship Rwabee off the port of Hodeidah (Yemen) by the Houthis on January 2,” he added.

Bagchi also emphasised that “we also understand from the company and other sources that all Indian crew members are safe.” “Government of India is making all efforts to secure their early release,” he added.

Stressing that India urges the Houthis to ensure the safety and well-being of the crew members and release them immediately, Bagchi also said that New Delhi is concerned at the recent intensification of fighting in Yemen and hopes that all parties will come to the negotiating table to find a peaceful resolution to the Yemen issue.

