UP Roadshow In London To Boost Global Invest Summit

A delegation led by UP Finance Minister Mr Suresh Khanna showcased the facilities at 20 key sectors to invite business community to attend the Global Investors Summit in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to greet global investors to the most populous state in India. Chief Minister Yogi said the mantra of ‘reform, perform, transform’ has changed the image of Uttar Pradesh as a state with infinite potential and limitless possibilities.

He was addressing the gathering at Taj London to promote the forthcoming Global Investors Summit in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023. The state government has identified 20 key sectors for industrial capital investments and facilitated investment procedures by introducing a single-window system.

UP delegation at the roadshow at Taj Hotel in London. Mr Suresh Khanna, Finance Minister, with Mr Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India, Mr Amit Singh, Secretary to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Arvind Kumar, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner, and Mr Darshan Hiranandani , CEO, Hiranandani Group

“The transparent work culture with a dedicated and committed workforce is the hallmark of this brand new Uttar Pradesh,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a video message.

Mr Suresh Khanna, Finance Minister, said the state will pull all the plugs to facilitate industrial development to support the 250 million population. Uttar Pradesh has set a goal of $1 trillion, following the Prime Minister’s plan to grow India’s economy to $5 trillion.

Introducing the latest industrial policy and sectoral policy of the state, Mr Khanna said that the Uttar Pradesh government has launched various projects in various sectors including IT/ITES, Data Center, ESDM, Defence and Aerospace, Electric Vehicle, Warehousing and Logistics, Tourism, Textile, MSME, etc.

Mr Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India, Mr Amit Singh, Secretary to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Arvind Kumar, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner, Mr Richard Heald OBE, Chair of UK India Business Council, Mr Darshan Hiranandani , CEO, Hiranandani Group, and Dr Param Shah, Director, FICCI-UK were present.

Amit Singh, Secretary to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said the three-day global conference will be attended by world class policymakers, top leadership of the corporate world, business delegations, academia, think tanks, and intellectuals. The event will be a turning point in the progress of the state with 250 million people. This time the state has set a target of attracting investment of Rs 10 lakh crore through this summit.

Arvind Kumar, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner, explained the special privileges available to the investors and the strength of the world-class infrastructure facilities in the state.

“The state’s business climate has significantly improved over time as a result of offering effective policy assistance,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh delegations are visiting various countries as a precursor to the upcoming UP Global Investors’ Summit 2023 and the state government is reaching out to investors through Investor Connect Roadshows in some 18 Countries and 7 Key India cities, to propagate the investment attractiveness of Uttar Pradesh and garner investment intents.



Business leaders from India are being requested to choose Uttar Pradesh as their investment destination in India. Investments in sectors such as Logistics, Textile, Healthcare & Pharma, Tourism, Automotive & EV, and opportunities in Skill Development & Skilled-labour Exchange were discussed.



In an initiative to achieve the ambitious target of making the State a trillion-dollar economy in the next five years set by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit (UP-GIS) 2023 is being organised from 10 to 12 February 2023 in Lucknow.

