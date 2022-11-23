WE THE UAE 2031 VP Unveils 10-Year Vision

The 2031 strategy is based on four main pillars that cover all sectors and fields, including the economy, society, ecosystem and diplomacy….reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the launch of ‘We The UAE 2031’, a national plan and road map for the next 10 years.

The national plan is an integrated programme shaping the future of the country within the next ten years with a focus on social, economic, investment and development aspects.

The plan seeks to enhance the position of the UAE as a global partner and an attractive and influential economic hub. Also, it aims to highlight the successful economic model of the UAE and the opportunities it provides to all global partners.

Sheikh Mohammed said that ‘We The UAE 2031’ will shape the progress of the country towards a more accomplished and developed future, in which all entities and institutions will cooperate within a unified ecosystem.

“‘We The UAE 2031’ represents our government vision for the next decade as we start a national path towards new achievements under the leadership of my brother Mohamed bin Zayed.” – Sheikh Mohammed

“The UAE will maintain its position as an economic destination… Economic prosperity, social well-being and development of human capital will be the main pillars of the next 50,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that the ‘next fifty’ will focus on strengthening the social and economic ecosystem and building a strong, sustainable and fast-growing economy by strengthening the UAE’s economic partnerships with the world and consolidating its development model.

This came during the UAE Annual Government meetings, held in Abu Dhabi, which brought together all UAE government entities at the federal and local levels to discuss challenges and strategies related to the country’s national development plan to achieve the objectives of the ‘UAE Centennial 2071’.

During the event, Sheikh Mohammed signed a charter for the national plan that represents the most important features of the national plan, the principles of the UAE government and the interdependence and aspirations towards the future.

The plan is based on four main pillars that cover all sectors and fields, including the economy, society, ecosystem and diplomacy.

أطلقنا اليوم وضمن الاجتماعات السنوية لحكومة دولة الإمارات "نحن الإمارات 2031" والتي تمثل رؤيتنا الحكومية للعقد القادم.. أنهينا دورتنا الاستراتيجية السابقة في 2021 .. واليوم نبدأ مسيرتنا نحو قمم جديدة برئاسة ورعاية وقيادة أخي محمد بن زايد حفظه الله pic.twitter.com/9redUtsVn3 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 22, 2022

Forward Society

This pillar is concerned with achieving the prosperity of society, by providing all means of support to citizens and developing an integrated system to empower them and enhance their capabilities to maximise their effective contribution in all sectors.

Also, this pillar focuses on supporting and strengthening the cohesion of families. In addition, the “Forward Society” will cover the Education sector, as a main axis to develop national cadres and provide talent with training and educational materials.

The plan aims to continue to develop the health sector, by updating its services and providing the best healthcare to the community in the UAE.

Through this pillar, the UAE national plan aims to place the UAE among the top 10 countries in the Human Development Index and place its cities among the world’s 10 Best Cities.

Forward Economy

This pillar will create and develop policies and plans that contribute to achieving high economic growth in all sectors, as well as accelerating the pace of transformation in the energy sector and the reliance on alternative sources of energy to enhance the country’s efforts in the green economy.

The ‘Forward Economy’ pillar reflects the UAE’s belief in the importance of human capital as the main driver of the next 10-year development plan. The UAE aims to be among the top 10 countries in the world to attract global talent.

This pillar aims to raise the UAE GDP to AED3 trillion, and increase the country’s non-oil exports to AED800 billion. Also, it will raise the value of UAE foreign trade to AED4 trillion, and raise the contribution of the tourism sector to the GDP to AED450 billion.

Forward Diplomacy

“Forward Diplomacy” is one of the main pillars of the national plan that determines the framework of the UAE’s international role. Since the establishment of the Union, the UAE’s foreign policy has been based on a set of principles aimed at consolidating the foundations of peace and joint cooperation at the regional and global levels. The plan aims to consolidate the pivotal role and influence of the UAE based on respect for human values.

The plan seeks to strengthen the UAE’s foreign relations with countries around the world, enhance its international presence, cooperation and friendship, as well as encourage positive dialogue worldwide.

The plan attaches great importance to strengthening the UAE’s role as a supportive force for the global environmental agenda, thus contributing to achieving qualitative leaps in climate neutrality and consolidating the country’s position as an innovation hub in sustainability, science and technology.

Forward Ecosystem

The fourth pillar of the ‘We The UAE 2031’ plan aims to enhance Government Performance, providing the best government services in the world and developing the most flexible business models in order to achieve results and effectiveness.

The UAE seeks to consolidate its position as one of the world’s most secure and safe countries, with the best social, food, water and digital security.

This pillar focuses on infrastructure and its development according to the latest technological methods. This pillar includes the development of digital infrastructure.

