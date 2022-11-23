Aster organises diabetes screening at labour camps

Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India, organised the largest diabetes screening camp in the UAE to mark World Diabetes Day. Primarily aimed at low-income workers, the camp at Dubai Investment Park 2 provided free diabetes screening to 10,000 people within 24 hours…reports Asian Lite News

Aster DM Healthcare takes the message of World Diabetes Day to the workforce in the UAE. Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India, organised the largest diabetes screening camp in the UAE to mark World Diabetes Day 2022.

The camp was inaugurated on 19th November 2022 by senior officials from the UAE Ministry of Labour, Dubai Police, Dubai Health Authority and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, along with senior officials from Aster DM Healthcare, and is being held at Dubai Investment Park 2. Through this camp, the group aims to screen the labour camps in the DIP area and provide more than 10,000 free screenings within 24 hours. This initiative is also an attempt by the group to set a Guinness World Record.

Mr. James Mathew – Independent Director, Aster DM Healthcare, Dr. Sherbaz Bichu – Group CEO at Aster Hospitals & Clinics, UAE and Dr. Shanila Laiju – Group CEO at Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centre along with senior officials from the UAE Ministry of Labour, Dubai Police, Dubai Health Authority and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services at the inauguration ceremony

With this initiative, Aster DM Healthcare aims to create an awareness on Diabetes amongst the blue collar workers in the UAE who often tend to ignore their own health while pushing through their daily jobs, living away from their families. A separate area at the same venue has been set up for screenings for females and families. This is a part of the Group’s continuous efforts to encourage people of UAE to take care of their own health and undertake proactive measures to detect onset of chronic lifestyle diseases at an early stage.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare said, “Diabetes mellitus is rightly called a silent killer. This lifestyle disease catches us silently and slowly kills us without our being aware of it until it is too late. This is the most important cause of early mortality and morbidity through cardiac, renal, and retinal causes, along with many other organ systems. If detected early, it is one of the most easily preventable and treatable conditions. As a community commitment program, Aster will be at the forefront of detecting the silent killer early.”

As a part of the medical camp, in addition to providing free diabetes screening, people were also educated to identify the early symptoms of diabetes and get checked on time. For those detected with the disease were guided on the next steps of medical care and how best to manage and live with diabetes. Over the 1 day camp, people had the opportunity to participate in entertainment activities while undertaking the tests.

Over the last 35 years, Aster DM Healthcare has been consistent in its mission to provide quality healthcare at affordable costs at the door-step of the people that it serves, thereby pushing boundaries of excellence in healthcare and setting global benchmarks in the field of medicine and patient care.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]