WGS boosts its partnership with WHO

The World Government Summit (WGS) Organisation and the World Health Organisation (WHO), during a meeting held in Geneva, Switzerland, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further dialogue and partnerships on global health.

The MoU, which builds on the positive impact of the WGS and WHO past collaborations in developing new solutions in health policies and related sustainable development goals, was signed by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications, Managing Director of WGS Organisation, and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The meeting discussed the importance of continued dialogue and collaboration on global public health challenges as well as the future of healthcare globally.

“The World Government Summit is keen to strengthen its partnerships with key international organisations that are focused on shaping the future, as well as fostering an advanced opportunity system enabling governments around the world to anticipate challenges and trends in vital fields,” Minister Al Olama said.

He also added that this partnership will contribute to ideas, solutions and recommendations developed by world class experts and specialists to existing and emerging challenges, building on successes and positive impact resulted from past collaborations with WHO, which contributed immensely in elevating agility and government readiness in tackling the COVID-19 Pandemic.

For his part, Dr. Ghebreyesus stated, “The Pandemic has underlined the critical importance of public health in all countries, and how government action is the essential ingredient to protect and promote people’s health, and safeguard societies. WHO is delighted to sign this MoU with WGS, and support the critical role governments play in preserving the health and wellbeing of our communities through multilateral action and shared solutions to shared threats.”

This MOU formalises WGS and WHO commitment towards enriching dialogue and collaboration on the global public health agenda, its challenges, and future opportunities.

In his keynote speech at the WGS annual meeting in March 2022 session, the WHO Director-General called on governments and the global healthcare community to join forces in the face of current and future pandemics.

