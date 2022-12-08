Xi looks to advance Sino-Arab ties ‘to a new level’

President Xi will meet with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the visit….reports Asian Lite News

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday as part of a three-day visit to the Kingdom. Xi was invited by King Salman to attend the first China-Arab Summit in the Kingdom, which will run until December 9, state news agency SPA reported.

Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, President Xi has expressed his pleasure to visit the Kingdom again after 6 years, and to attend the first China-Arab Summit, and the first China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, in response to the invitation of King Salman.

“On this occasion, I am pleased to extend, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, my sincere greetings and best wishes to the government and people of the friendly Kingdom,” Xi said in a statement.

He said China and Saudi Arabia have a close relationship of friendship, partnership and fraternity, over the past 32 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between them.

Upon the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques @KingSalman, H.E the President of the People's Republic of China arrives in Riyadh on an official visit to the Kingdom. 🇸🇦🇨🇳



pic.twitter.com/VkWraxZI33 — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) December 7, 2022

“The two sides have continued to exchange understanding and support, and the strategic mutual trust between them is constantly consolidated. The practical cooperation between them has achieved fruitful outcomes in all fields. The two sides maintain close communication and coordination with regard to international and regional affairs,” he added.

He also hailed the comprehensive strategic partnership relations between China and Saudi Arabia which was established in 2016. He said the bilateral relations between both countries have contributed strongly to promoting peace, stability, prosperity and development in the region”.

During his three-day visit, Xi will discuss with King Salman and Crow Prince MBS the bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues of common interest, and working together to plan the development of Chinese-Saudi relations, SPA reported.

“I look forward to attending the first China-Arab Summit and the first China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, to work with the leaders of the Arab countries and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to advance the Chinese-Arab relations and Chinese-GCC relations to a new level,” Xi said.

