H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, Substitute for Foreign Affairs of the Secretariat of State of Vatican, at the Expo 2020 Dubai The meeting discussed bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the two countries and ways to promote the values of tolerance and coexistence and to spread the principles of the Human Fraternity Document in the whole world, in a way that contributes to achieving its goals of strengthening human relations, building bridges of communication, harmony and affection between peoples and combating extremism.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Archbishop Edgar Parra also discussed a number of issues of common interest and developments in the regional and international arenas.

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Vatican official (WAM)

The two sides reviewed the participation of the Vatican in Expo 2020 Dubai and the role of this important global event, which brings together about 192 countries in promoting the values of tolerance, peace and human fraternity and stimulating collective international action to achieve sustainable development in societies.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed Archbishop Parra’s visit, stressing the depth of relations between the UAE and the Vatican and the continuous keenness to strengthen and develop them in all fields.

H.H. also affirmed that the UAE and the Vatican are working together to achieve world peace and spread the principles and values ​​of human solidarity, fraternity and coexistence among peoples, in a way that contributes to achieving development and prosperity in all societies.

For his part, Archbishop Parra praised the excellent organization of Expo 2020 Dubai, stressing the pioneering efforts undertaken by the UAE, especially on the humanitarian level, and its keenness to consolidate the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence, promote interfaith dialogue and build bridges of mutual understanding.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General Expo 2020 Dubai, attended the meeting. (WAM)

