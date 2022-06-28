AL Ansari introduces smart counters in UAE

Al Ansari Exchange announces the introduction of smart counters across branches in the UAE…reports Asian Lite News

The new counters will help increase operational efficiencies and provide customers with a convenient and faster way to pay for simple transactions.

The machines will be installed in more than 50 branches, providing services such as remittances, bill payments, payroll salary withdrawal, credit card bill payments, and cash payments for digital transactions. By 2024, over 100 counters will be fully operational across the country.

Mohamad Bitar, Deputy CEO at Al Ansari Exchange commented, “Our smart counters are the latest in our ramped-up digital transformation activities this year geared to bring customer satisfaction to new heights. It is part of our tactical response to the unstoppable, ongoing digital shift, which has particularly accelerated during this pandemic. Due to the rapid emergence and evolution of technology, customers today demand efficiency, ease and speed, along with some level of control, safety and personalization, in their transactions. The devices are designed to bring them this seamless experience, empowering them to choose and pay for services without any human interaction. This is consistent with our commitment to provide an outstanding experience and innovative services to our customers.”

The intuitive touch-screen machines will boost the rate of transaction turnarounds, easing queues for customers by providing quick and easy self-service channels. Approximately 20-30 counters will be installed every six months in a phased manner, allowing Al Ansari Exchange to provide omni-channel solutions to our customers based on their needs and requirements.

