Al Ghurair Investment, the leading diversified UAE family business, today announced the appointment of Tarek Nizameddin as Chief Executive Officer of AG Facilities, including its reputed soft services subsidiary, MBM…reports Asian Lite News

The facilities solution business forms a critical part of the company’s long-established construction sector. The appointment supports the company’s strategic intention to expand its facilities presence across the region by enhancing capabilities with innovative new products and technologies.

Tarek Nizameddin joined in January 2022 and is responsible for providing strategic direction and leadership to drive transformation at AG Facilities. In his role, Tarek will focus on optimising new opportunities and building competences in the facilities management space, across hard and soft services, to unlock value and drive customer engagement.

Commenting on the appointment, John Iossifidis, Group Chief Executive Officer, Al Ghurair Investment, said, “We are pleased to welcome Tarek onboard, an experienced business leader with a proven track record of success in leadership roles as we embark on the next phase of our growth strategy. His appointment will help strengthen AG Facilities’ regional leadership position and I am confident he will play a pivotal role in supporting the future of the company.”

TAREK NIZAMEDDIN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AG FACILITIES: “I’m proud to be joining the team of elite professionals at Al Ghurair, a long-standing, reputed organisation that has made its mark across multiple sectors and industries. I am excited to have the opportunity to take the Facilities division to new heights with the support, collaboration, and determination of my team. I look forward to striving for new benchmarks within our dynamic industry for both quality standard and service efficiency.”

Tarek Nizameddin brings more than 27 years of experience as a Senior Asset Management professional with an exceptional track record in leadership positions across global entities. Tarek has a wealth of knowledge in Asset Management, Real Estate Development, Facilities Services and Business Development. Prior to joining AG Facilities, he held the role of Senior Executive Director at Ejadah Asset Management Group where he led the operational and commercial divisions. Prior to that, he held senior roles within leading regional organisations including Damac, Dubai Holding, Abu Dhabi General Services company – Musanada and Corner Stone Property Management.

