City Football Schools UAE announce locations for new season

City Football Schools UAE has announced three new locations for 2022/23 season in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, including ACTIVE Masdar City, to continue club’s unprecedented growth over past decade

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: City Football Schools in the UAE saw a record-year of attendance across the 2021/22 season, with more than 2,300 players developing their skills on the pitch.

Following the year of growth across the UAE, City Football Schools has also announced three new locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi in time for the new 2022/23 season to kick off on 15th August 2022. The new locations will allow for even greater access for young boys and girls aged 3-18 to learn the fundamentals of the game derived from the City Football Academy’s philosophy.

The new locations at ACTIVE Masdar City Abu Dhabi as well as the Hartland International School Dubai, and the Nord Anglia International School Dubai, will allow young players and families across the Emirates to attend training sessions and follow the Manchester City Player Pathway.

Speaking at the end of the season, Foden said that focus on youth is also evident over in Manchester.

Foden said: “You look around the first team now and there are definitely more players who have come through the ranks. This season alone, we had Cole Palmer, James McAtee and Liam Delap in and around the first team and these guys are just three names that people will know.

“Having eight academy players line up against Wycombe at the start of the season was a big moment for the Academy and there’s no reason why that can’t become a more regular thing over time.”

As a successful recent graduate from the City Football Academy himself, Foden also believes the pathway that stems from the academy is developing players in the right way and we will continue to see more players break into the first team, both in Manchester and beyond.

Foden added: “I’m sure that’s the aim of the guys who work so hard in the academy. I know all the staff are working incredibly hard there to achieve exactly that. I’m sure there will be more and more players breaking through over the coming years from Manchester and across the world.”

