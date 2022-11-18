COPs crucial in accelerating net-zero commitments: Al Tayer

Co-hosted by the Global Compact Networks (GCN) UAE and Egypt, the session titled “Accelerating Net-Zero Commitments”, featured a series of multistakeholder dialogues addressing Egypt and UAE’s climate agendas….reports Asian Lite News

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and Chairman of the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO) highlighted in a keynote how the organisation is driving effective measures and dialogues on climate action at the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP27).

Al Tayer furthermore emphasised key and expected outcomes of the COPs, how the summit accelerates climate action and private sector engagement with emission reductions, and how capacity-building and knowledge-sharing can scale up corporate commitments to science-based emissions reduction targets aligned with the 1.5℃ pathway through the UN Global Compact Climate Ambition Accelerator Programme. The WGEO strives to better educate stakeholders on the effective measures required to achieve the collective net-zero goals.

Ayman Ismail, Chairman of the GCN Egypt, delivered the session’s opening remarks. Other prominent attendees included Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; Waleed Salman, Vice Chairman for WGEO and Chairman for the GCN UAE; Abdulrahim Sultan, Director-General of WGEO, along with CEOs of leading firms engaged in climate action.

“COP27 is a key platform that allows global stakeholders to have their voices heard. It also provides a forum for global cooperation and joint action to devise game-changing and emissions-cutting measures that the climate crisis so desperately demands by creating practical opportunities for sustainable economic growth and promoting holistic multilateral cooperation,” Al Tayer said in his speech.

“The participation of the policymakers, corporate sector, and experts in COPs plays an important role in shaping the global climate agenda and accelerating progress on the delivery of the Paris agreement through negotiations, capacity-building, knowledge-sharing and partnerships. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region plays a pivotal role in the effective implementation of climate action. Holding COP27 in Egypt, and COP28 in the UAE next year would provide the impetus to accelerate action against Climate change.”

“To further spearhead the transition towards a green economy, the UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved the UAE to join the Global Alliance for Green Economy, announced by the WGEO during the World Green Economy Summit in Dubai 2022 to play a pivotal role in promoting climate action, food security and resilient climate development.”

“The organisation called for supporting this global alliance to accelerate the transition towards a green economy, achieve the goals of sustainable development and the implementation of the Paris Agreement by harnessing financing, technology, capacity building, and other factors that contribute to enabling the green economy. In support of the UAE’s leadership in addressing climate change and the global climate agenda, the WGEO has established many strategic partnerships and initiatives to holistically address unprecedented climate change challenges, including hosting the UNFCCC-WGEO Regional Collaboration Centre for MENA and South Asia. Moreover, the WGEO received the Observer Member accreditation from the UNFCCC at COP26,” Al Tayer added.

“The UAE supports the global efforts aimed at addressing climate change by offering effective solutions to support low-carbon local sectors, implementing pioneering projects that support its future strategies and aspirations and building a successful model for a new green economy that can attain economic sustainability while preserving the environment for current and future generations. In line with the vision and directives of our wise leadership, the UAE has launched the UAE Net Zero strategic initiative 2050, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050.

These strategies aim to achieve net-zero emissions and provide 100 percent of the total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. Furthermore, in 2022, the first-ever MENA Week was hosted by the UAE Government, represented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the WGEO, and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), in collaboration with the UNFCCC, and accelerated the momentum towards COP 27,” Al Tayer stated.

