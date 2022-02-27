Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) strongly participated in UAE Innovates 2022…reports Asian Lite News

It organised the Innovation Week 2022, from 22nd February to 28th February, and held the series ‘Future Next’ virtually along with a group of workshops and panel discussions.

The Innovation Tent at DEWA’s headquarters and the Festival Garden at Expo 2020 Dubai hosted key DEWA innovative projects and initiatives. This is part of DEWA’s commitment to raise the UAE to become one of the most innovative countries that are prepared for the future.

“The annual national event the UAE Innovates reflects the importance the wise leadership attaches to innovation as well as the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate the culture of innovation and outline creative ideas to ensure a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come. As part of its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, DEWA adopts innovation and is committed to making it a daily practice in government work. It also promotes social participation in designing and developing future and innovative solutions as well proactive measures for challenges in the next 50 years,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

The Innovation Tent at DEWA’s headquarters hosted 60 events and workshops organised by DEWA on innovation, disruptive technologies, and Fourth Industrial Revolution applications. The tent had an array of DEWA’s latest innovations to support its position as one of the most innovative utilities worldwide. It contributes to achieving the happiness of the individual and the society within an integrated strategy and solid foundations that achieve sustainable and comprehensive development.

Key projects include the Dubai Space-D programme which promotes reliability, and operational efficiency including the preventative maintenance of electricity and water networks (planning, generation, transmission, and distribution).

Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA; will make DEWA the first digital entity worldwide with autonomous systems for renewable energy storage with the expansion of using Artificial Intelligence and digital services. The Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is a global platform for renewable and clean energy innovation. It is shaping the future of sustainable energy worldwide. DEWA also showed its Universal Service Centre, which offers a fully digital experience that provides comprehensive, reliable, and secure services to customers; and Rammas, on Amazon’s Alexa through which DEWA provides several smart services in Arabic.

DEWA also highlighted its ‘Augmented Reality (Phase 2): digital training and onboarding’ that uses digital visual elements, sound, or other sensory stimuli delivered technologies. It also showed its 11kV Centralised Self-Healing, an automated solution to restore power within one minute for all customers, compared to 15 minutes of manual restoration. It also showed its ‘Digital Simulation System for Distributed PV Analysis’ to provide historical and real-time weather, power, and energy data for existing, proposed, and planned Distribution Renewable Resources Generation projects throughout Dubai.

ALSO READ: DEWA provides Arabic services on Alexa

DEWA also presented its smart power plant that takes operational excellence management to the next level with online intelligence and automation. The system supports decision making at all levels by using data and implementing the best in-class power generation analytical applications.

DEWA organised its virtual Future Next series, with several experts from the Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro), InfraX, Digital X, Dell, Avaya, and Software AG, taking part.

DEWA participated in the Innovation Exhibition organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation at the Festival Garden of Expo 2020 Dubai from 11- 16 February. DEWA showed at its stand its key innovative programmes that use the latest disruptive technologies in addition to the key projects of its subsidiaries. DEWA showed its 3D printing spare parts project for its work, based on reverse engineering and product development techniques, and its liquid-cooling system that it developed for cooling IT devices in the data centre. (WAM)

Advertisements

