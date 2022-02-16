Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of the Etihad Aviation Group, has launched Forever Home, to support not-for-profit live animal at risk transportation…reports Asian Lite News

The new policy enables the UAE’s national carrier to consider requests from bona fide rescue and animal welfare organisations for not-for-profit transportation of animals at risk.

MARTIN DREW, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT SALES AND CARGO, ETIHAD AVIATION GROUP: “Forever Home reflects Etihad Cargo’s desire to assist in the relocation of live animal rescue missions, which may involve animals which have been abandoned, seized by authorities, or neglected, and can range from domestic animals to endangered species under CITES and the IUCN Red List– the multilateral treaty to protect endangered plants and animals. This policy will ensure any rescue mission is conducted by an approved and reputable organisation in line with Etihad Aviation Group’s own ethics and compliance.”

Forever Home significantly expands Etihad Cargo’s existing animal welfare and conservation policy, which commits to identifying and implementing actions to help prevent the illegal wildlife trade and encourage responsible sustainable tourism.

“As one of the first airlines to sign the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce Declaration, Etihad Cargo has a strong track record in animal welfare,” said Drew. “Forever Home expands that commitment to cover all animals – whether they are pets, racehorses, or exotic species. All rescue requests will be subject to due diligence and, if approved, the rescue organisations or individuals can be assured of specialised animal transportation at the best possible rate.”

Etihad Cargo’s dedicated LiveAnimals and SkyStables products provide customised solutions for transporting animals and horses, from family pets to global conservation projects. Adhering to all regulatory requirements, Etihad Cargo ensures the safest treatment of all species entrusted in its care with dedicated handling, pallet build-up, and ramp transport by specially trained staff.

ALSO READ: Etihad Cargo website gets a new-look

The UAE’s national carrier recently earned IATA Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Live certification for its LiveAnimals product, which provides additional accreditation and reassurance to customers for Etihad Cargo’s expert handling of live animals.

The launch of the policy further strengthens the nation’s commitment to the protection of animals, after highly respected Emirati conservationist and managing director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, and managing director of Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, H.E Razan Al Mubarak, was elected President of the Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in September 2021.

Advertisements

