The France Pavilion on Sunday unveiled Jean Paul Gaultier’s new and fully recyclable exhibition, as well as the opportunity to meet the personable prêt-à-porter and haute couture designer himself…reports Asian Lite News

Gaultier said, “In some cities, the architecture only works well at night because of the lights, but Dubai is beautiful both during the day and at night-time.”

ALSO READ:UAE rare disease community marks Rare Disease Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

‘Jean Paul Gaultier, from A to Z’, is more than just a retrospective; it is a journey across almost five decades that showcases his values of tolerance, humanity, inclusion and commitment. Open to Expo visitors until 31st March, it will then be transported to Marseille, France. (WAM)

France Pavilion opens Jean Paul Gaultier’s exhibition at Expo 2020 (WAM) France Pavilion opens Jean Paul Gaultier’s exhibition at Expo 2020 (WAM) France Pavilion opens Jean Paul Gaultier’s exhibition at Expo 2020 (WAM) France Pavilion opens Jean Paul Gaultier’s exhibition at Expo 2020 (WAM) France Pavilion opens Jean Paul Gaultier’s exhibition at Expo 2020 (WAM)

Advertisements

