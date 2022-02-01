Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, today inaugurated the 26th annual edition of the United Arab Emirates International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2022)…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today inaugurated the 26th annual edition of the United Arab Emirates International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2022). The three-day conference held at the Dubai World Trade Centre brings together leading international names in the field of dentistry and oral health.

The inauguration was attended by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of Dubai Health Authority; and Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of the AEEDC Dubai and Global Scientific Dental Alliance, and Chairman of INDEX Holding.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan toured the exhibition during which he visited the stands of numerous international companies and medical health authorities. H.H. was briefed on their leading solutions and projects that support the dental and oral healthcare sector, which include upgrading diagnostic and treatment services.

The global event is expected to attract 66,000 participants from 155 countries over three days. The participating companies will showcase nearly 4,800 innovative products in the field of medical solutions related to oral and dental health, which will be displayed from Halls 1 to 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, in addition to the Sheikh Maktoum and Sheikh Rashid Conference Halls designated for specialised training courses and workshops as well as displaying scientific posters and student competitions.

The exhibition also includes 22 international pavilions representing the most prominent international companies specialised in dentistry. The conference agenda this year, which features various specialised topics, has been designed to help dentists and specialists learn about the most prominent scientific research related to dental cosmetics and advanced digital technology in dentistry, oral care, oral and maxillofacial surgery, pediatric dental treatment, orthodontics, dental radiology, modern methods used in dental restoration, and the use of robotics in dentistry.

The agenda of AEEDC Dubai 2022 includes a variety of activities, including AEEDC Dubai Stars, a two-day event that will see the participation of celebrities, influencers, and prominent personalities from the Arab world. The event features dialogue sessions, success stories and competitions for dentists and medical students in multiple specialties. AEEDC Dubai’s agenda also includes many scientific workshops specialised in the field of jaw and dental surgery, which feature discussions on diverse topics related to dentistry and oral health.

Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani commented, “In our scientific network, we are keen to present everything that is new and advanced in the field of dentistry and oral health. Over the past 26 years, we have witnessed a remarkable development with the participation of delegations from all over the world including specialised doctors, students, and speakers to benefit from the best experiences in their respective fields. We will continue every year to provide the most advanced knowledge in the field of dentistry, giving an ideal opportunity for specialists and practitioners to learn about the latest scientific innovations.”

He added, “AEEDC Dubai represents an important opportunity for exchanging experiences and information between speakers, participants, and visitors which contributes to refining their professional skills and clinical experience that helps them obtain accredited continuing education hours.”

Dr. Tariq Khoory, Honorary Chairman of AEEDC Dubai, stated, “AEEDC Dubai represents an important opportunity for exchanging experiences and information between speakers, participants and visitors which sharpen their professional skills and clinical expertise, all while obtaining accredited continuing education hours, where intensive courses and specialised workshops provide the latest curriculum and specialised topics in various fields of dentistry that can help doctors enhance their professional practice.”

The scientific workshops on the first day of AEEDC Dubai focused on several topics, including the use of laser technology and different techniques practiced in dentistry using the latest medical technology models. Educational sessions were also held for dental students.

Italy is officially the Guest of Honour at AEEDC Dubai 2022. The country’s participation in the show has been growing year after year, and the Italian Pavilion that the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) has organised in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in the UAE, the Italian Consulate General in Dubai and Italian Dental Industry Association (UNIDI) is hosting a record number of 46 companies. Italian manufacturers are key suppliers to the UAE dental market, with an average yearly export of more than 20 million Euros, a 4 percent increase from the previous year.

AEEDC Dubai has brought together 90 prominent speakers from the region and around the world for the dental industry’s most informative and up-to-date event. The event is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding, and recognised by the American Dental Association Continuing Education Recognition Programme (CERP). Key supporters of AEEDC Dubai include, Dubai Health Authority, Global Scientific Dental Alliance, Arab Dental Federation, Executive Board of the Health Ministers Council for Gulf Cooperation Council States, Gulf Health Council, and many others. The event is held in strategic partnership with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, scientific partnership with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and destination partnership with the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing – Dubai Business Events.

