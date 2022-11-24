Hotpack Global sets up largest manufacturing plant in UAE

Hotpack Global is the largest food packaging products manufacturer in the Middle East with over 3,500 products in its portfolio….reports Asian Lite News

H.E Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, officially opened Hotpack Global’s new AED 250 million manufacturing plant at the National Industries Park (NIP).

The new facility, spread over 500,000 sqft, is Hotpack Global’s largest plant and is a strategic expansion for the company, which is working on fulfilling its vision to be a global premier food packaging manufacturer by 2030.

“Hotpack, which was established as a local company in 1995 and grew to be a major multinational, is one of the UAE’s key industrial success stories. This new facility reflects a growing trend among market leading companies to establish manufacturing and export bases here in the UAE. In line with the Make it in the Emirates initiative, Hotpack will leverage the country’s competitive advantages, including trade agreements and world-class logistics infrastructure, as well as programs to support advanced technology adoption, said H.E Sarah Al Amiri.

“As a ministry, we are delighted to see a manufacturer actively implementing automation and 4IR solutions to enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability. Through initiatives such as Industry 4.0 and the Technology Transformation Program, we are supporting industrial companies of all sizes on their digital transformations,” she said.

“The UAE’s national industrial strategy has enabled an attractive business environment that not only serves as a lynchpin in global supply chains, but also as a regional base for leading manufacturers across sectors such as F&B and packaging. We look forward to welcoming more manufacturers and supporting them on their growth journeys,” she added.

During the opening ceremony, Mr. Abdul Jebaar PB, Group Managing Director, said: “This is a significant milestone in Hotpack’s growth story and as a UAE-based global leader in food packaging, we have set strategic targets to scale up our operations in phases. With our focus on unparalleled quality, safety, health, sustainability and environment consciousness, Hotpack is already a front runner in the global food packaging industry.”

The official delegation from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology attending the opening ceremony included H.E Omar Ahmed Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary, H.E Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary and H.E Abdullah Alshamsi, Assistant Undersecretary, and Tariq AlHashmi, Head of Technology Development and Adoption. [AAأا2] Also in attendance were Mohammed Al Kamali, Deputy CEO of Dubai Industries and Exports, Abdelrahman Al Hosani, Director of Exporter Services, and Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Senior Manager at Dubai Industries and Exports.

“The new purpose-built plant will manufacture high-performance, sustainable PET (polyethylene terephthalate) packaging products. The new plant premise will also function as a hub of Hotpack manufacturing, e-commerce, logistics, and marketing. The facility will also function as Hotpack’s export hub and contribute to the UAE government’s focus on promoting local manufacturing with an eye on global market and competiveness as well as quality,” said Mr. Zainudeen PB, Group Executive Director at Hotpack Global.

“The plant is automated and is enabled by cutting edge technology across functions like extrusion, thermoforming, and printing machines. High-level automation will also lead to reduced human intervention and thereby contribute to hygiene and efficiency,” said Mr. Anvar PB, Group Technical Director at Hotpack Global.

Hotpack Global was recently certified as a ‘verified exporter’ by Dubai Industries and Exports, the trade promotion entity of the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). The company has been on an expansion drive and recently opened its first manufacturing plant in Doha, Qatar to produce Hotpack paper products. Its e-commerce stores are spread across all GCC countries, while the company has sales centres in Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

